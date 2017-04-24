'Senator Isiaka Adeleke was poisoned' - Osun youths allege, demand autopsy - The Herald Nigeria

Youths in Osun state staged a protest yesterday, claiming that Senator Isiaka Adeleke who died was poisoned.

According to the youths, they believe Adeleke was poisoned by some of his political enemies at a political meeting in the state yesterday.

They believe Adeleke’s political enemies killed him to pave way for another APC aspirant to win the state governorship election next year.

The youths have demanded that an autopsy is carried out on the deceased senator.

Isiaka Adeleke who is the first executive governor of Osun State was brought back in a Sianna car dressed like a living being and was greeted with tears from mourners.

Sympathizers waiting at the entrance of the mansion surged in and rushed inside to catch a glimpse of their political leader and benefactor.

Mourners including the youths and aged ones were seen wailing and rolling on the ground as they rain curses on those who they claimed poisoned him.

Some of those who entered the living room said the corpse was being bathed now in preparation for the burial.

Some imams are sighted at the premises which indicated that he might be buried very soon.

The senator was last seen at a function in Iwo, Osun state where he looked hale and hearty without any sign that he was ill.

Meanwhile, the protesting youths attacked a reporter with NTA, Tope Alabi and his camera man.

Alabi had arrived the deceased home to cover the sad event when he was attacked by stick-wielding youths.

Alabi was however saved by a resident of the community who whisked him away in his motorcycle while the cameraman fled into the home of a resident.

