Senator Shehu Sani Allegedly Lectured Saraki and Ekweremadu on Prison Life- Reports - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district, Shehu Sani who was a former inmate himself reportedly Lectured Saraki and Ekweremadu on life in prison.

According to the Daily Trust, Shehu Sani who spent 4 years I’m various prisons during the Abacha era Lectured the Senate President and his deputy for almost an hour during their forgery trail.

The Senate President and his deputy are in hot water over allegations of forging Senate rules.

According to a senator present at the trail, Sani Lectured Saraki and Ekweremadu on Prison life taking the opportunity when court went on an hour long recess.

The Senator said, “Sani came and lectured the presiding officers on life in the prison. He told them that in the prison there is ranking rule like at the National Assembly. He advised them to cooperate with the Governor in the prison.

“He said after registration, they will be given plates for meals. Sani also told them that they are going to share toilet, bathroom with other inmates and that it is the Governor of the prison that will allocate bed space to them,” When called to confirm the story, Sani affirmed it saying, “Yes, is anything bad in what I did? They are my colleagues and as a former inmate, I felt I should educate them on how to live in the prison, so that they will not be caught unaware,”

