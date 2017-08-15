Senator Shehu Sani Declares Support For ASUU's Indefinite Strike Action - The Herald Nigeria

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the declaration of strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Recall that ASUU yesterday embarked on an indefinite strike after it revealed that it had exploited all possible means of making the federal government agree to its demands.

In reaction to the downtool by the academic body, the Senator took to his Facebook page to write:

“First,I wholeheartedly support ASUU strike.Secondly, I call on the executive to dialogue and meet up the demands of the Union.Thirdly,the need to declare emergency on the state of public universities,polytechnic and colleges of education is now.”

He went further to add: “If you don’t see anything wrong when leaders flash the images of their siblings matriculation or graduation ceremonies in some of the world’s most prestigious or elitist universities,you shouldn’t see anything wrong with ASUU strike and demand for a better deal for Nigerian Universities.”

He continued in another post: “Giving some children the best of education and denying some children same is aimed at entrenching and sustaining a political,social and economic dynasty of class order.”

“Those whose children are in Oxford should think about those whose children are in Oyo;Those whose children are in Yale should think about those whose children are in Yola and Yaba;Those whose children are in Cambridge should think about those whose children are in Kaduna;Those whose children are in Arkansas should think about those whose children are in Akoka;Those whose children are in Princeton should think about those whose children are in Port Harcourt.Those whose children are in Eaton should think about those whose children are in Enugu.”

