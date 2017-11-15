Senator wants Africa to deepen efforts in science, technology

Sen. Robert Boroffice, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, has urged African countries to intensify efforts toward increasing youth engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Boroffice gave the advice on Wednesday in Abuja at the 40th Anniversary and 13th Annual Meeting of African Science Academies (AMASA-13) in his speech on “Repositioning Science, Technology and Innovation through Education and Manpower Development for Sustainable Growth in Africa. “

According to him, more talented young Africans will be inspired to embrace innovation-related vocations and occupations if they are equipped with the skills required to contribute to innovation.

He said “we must continue to support the teaching of science and mathematics and put deliberate policies in place to attract more people to STEM at graduate level.

“Provision of scientific research skills through doctoral and post-doctoral training is thus an important aspect of education policy.’’

Boroffice also urged African countries to review policies in relation to sponsorship of foreign training and award of scholarship.

He said the continent ought to insist that beneficiaries of foreign trainings report back to home countries to serve.

He added that the National Assembly would set up a committee on Science, Technology and Innovation

education to come up with cohesive national strategy on STI.

He added that “STEM plays an increasing important role in addressing critical needs of society and generating innovation that drives global economy.

“African students must be encouraged to pursue expertise in STEM fields and government should also ensure that education institutions in elementary and secondary levels are staffed with skilled teachers in STEM fields.

“I wish to assure you that NASS will continue to support efforts aimed at moving our nation forward technologically by providing and creating the legislative environment for research and development and STI to thrive.’’ (NAN)

FGA/CHOM/HA

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

