The skies darkened. A whistling wind caustically crept through the rustic village. The sombre mood reflected the black news about to be conveyed to the Egbuna family. “Unless you bring Ikenna to me now, he will die,” the female spiritualist hoarsely cackled. Fears overshadowed reason. As the incisions were placed on the young lawyer’s body, Divine destiny was demonically diverted. Three decades later, it took an encounter with Prophet T.B. Joshua to reverse the curse!

Chief Ikenna Victor Egbuna from Anambra State, Nigeria came forward to share a moving testimony at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations. The lawyer, chartered insurer and chartered accountant narrated how his idol-worshipping background alongside a fateful initiation at the house of a witchdoctor paved the way for evil spirits to enter his life and wreak havoc – both personally and professionally.

It started with a deep division in the family which caused a widening rift between Ikenna and his mother. Each attempt by the young man to pursue professional success was met with disappointment and stagnation. The precursor to such experiences was always a horrific nightmare where a strange woman would sleep with him. Chief Egbuna’s multiple professions were spawn by frustration. “The only thing I could do was read and pass exams but never actually get a job,” he told congregants.

As a lawyer, Chief Ikenna would handle high-profile cases with seemingly no corresponding breakthrough in his life, especially in his financial life. Amidst this worsening quagmire, he decided to visit The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) to seek Divine intervention. One encounter with Jesus Christ – through Prophet T.B. Joshua – changed his life forever and “restored me on the path to my destiny”.

Chief Ikenna had a dream shortly afterwards where he saw himself seated in his office which was locked with three rusty keys. Then, Prophet T.B. Joshua appeared, opened the locked doors and declared it was his time to come out! Firstly, the nocturnal attacks stopped. Secondly, the Egbuna family was miraculously reconciled – the once cold relationship between mother and son a thing of the past. Then, the long-awaited breakthrough started rippling into his professional life, culminating with Chief Ikenna being confirmed last month as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria – the highest legal position in the country! Thank You, Jesus Christ!

