Serena Williams beats Venus Williams to set Grand Slam record - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Serena Williams beats Venus Williams to set Grand Slam record

Serena Williams is in the tennis history books once again.

This time with her elder sister Venus across the net and her fiance Alexis Ohanian watching from the stands.

Serena beat her older sister in the Australian Open final 6-4 6-4 to win her 23rd grand slam title to surpass Steffi Graf for the Open Era lead.

“Congratulations Serena on number 23,” said Venus, who at 36 is the oldest Australian Open finalist in the Open Era.

“I have been right there with you, some of them I lost right there against you. It’s been an awesome win.

“I’m enormously proud of you, you mean the world to me. I, God willing, would love to come back. Thank you for all the love.”

Serena paid tribute to her sister, who was playing her first major final for eight years, saying: “There’s no way I would be at 23 without her. There’s no way I’d be at one without her. She’s my inspiration.

“She’s the only reason I’m standing here today. She’s the only reason the Williams sisters exist. Thank you for inspiring me. Every time you won this week, I felt like I got a win too.”

With her victory, Serena also regained the No. 1 ranking from Angelique Kerber.

