American athlete and tennis Champion, Serea Williams dazzled in her new photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Magazine.

The athlete who began he year on a high note after suffering some major setbacks in 2016 is on the cover of the next issue of the magazine.

Serena Williams looked gorgeous in the newly released photos from the photoshoot as she was clad in bikini with a hint of her topless figure.

See photos of Serena Williams on the next issue of the sports magazine below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment