Serena Williams is pregnant with her first baby

International tennis superstar, Serena Williams, 35, says she is 20 weeks pregnant.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion made the announcement on Wednesday on Snap-chat where she showed off her pregnant belly in a profile pic of herself holding up her phone to a mirror in a one-piece swimsuit captioned, “20 weeks.”

The veteran athlete has been engaged to Alexis Ohanian,33, since December 2016

“It feels good,’ she said of the engagement in January.

 

 

“I really haven’t thought about it too much; because I wasn’t even really gonna think about it until after the tournament.

Williams, has been romantically linked in the past to Grigor Dimitrov, Patrick Mouratoglou, Amar’e Stoudemire, Hosea Chanchez, Jackie Long, Common, Colin Farrell, and Drake, among others. (NAN)
