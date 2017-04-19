Serena Williams Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In new Photo - The Herald Nigeria

This year has rained babies for celebrities from all industries and it doesn’t look like it would be letting up soon.

Latest in the lines of preggy celebs would be Serena Williams…or so we think.

According to Page Six, the tennis ace confirmed Wednesday she is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy, showing off her growing baby bump in a bright yellow bathing suit on Snapchat.

Williams, 35, is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33. The couple had previously shared a post easter from the beach on Tuesday.

The beauty has been engaged to Alexis since December 2016. He proposed with a large diamond ring, which she showed off in January. They had been dating for only 15 months.

Williams had competed in the Australian Open this year, defeating her sister, Venus, to win her seventh title in the tournament.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment