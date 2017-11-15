36-year-old tennis champion, Serena Williams is to marry her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, 34, on Thursday, just 11 weeks after they welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The wedding is being held amid such secrecy that the guests have been informed only of the city where it will be held but not yet the venue.

However, an insider says the couple, who met in 2015, will tie the knot in front of some of America’s biggest names at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, including Beyoncé, Jay Z and Kris Jenner.

Guests will not learn the details until Thursday morning.

An insider told DailyMail.com:

‘Serena and Alexis have spared no expense on their dream wedding.’

The event is said to be costing more than $1 million to stage and is being organized by celebrity wedding planner Preston Bailey.

Among the guests could be Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

The star-studded wedding guest list includes Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria and the pop singers Kelly Rowland and Ciara.

The source says: ‘They have hired the best of the best and can’t wait to get married in The Big Easy. It’s a special city for Serena and somewhere she has always loved.

‘Serena and Alexis chose the Contemporary Arts Center because of its incredible architecture and history. They have instructed Preston to fill the hall with thousands of dollars worth of crystals and flowers. The hall will be totally transformed.’

Guests will be banned from taking mobile telephones or other electronic devices to the ceremony because Serena has signed an exclusive deal with her British friend Dame Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, for the glossy magazine to run photographs.

The couple are said to be bringing a nanny along to the wedding to take care of their baby.

‘Alexis will have a babysitter on hand just for her the entire night,’ the source says. ‘Both parents wouldn’t dream of not having her there. She will be a part of the wedding as much as possible for an 11-week-old. They are totally and utterly besotted with her.’

Approximately 250 people are expected to watch the couple get married and extra security has been brought in to keep any nosey onlookers out.

