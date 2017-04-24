Serena Williams Writes Her Unborn Child An Open Letter - The Herald Nigeria

Following the announcement of her pregnancy, Serena Williams has continued to wow fans as the revelation that she was pregnant while she won the Australian Open had come as a shock to her fans.

Recall that the Tennis star took to her social media page some days ago to announce that she is 20 weeks into pregnancy.

The pregnant star who got engaged to Alexis Ohanian, Reddit’s co-founder took to her social media page to share an open letter addressed to her baby along with a pregnancy photo.

Serena Williams wrote:

“My Dearest Baby,

You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy”

