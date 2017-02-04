Seun Egbegbe' Manager Addresses Alleged Fraud Scandal - The Herald Nigeria

A Lagos socialite and film maker, Seun Egbegbe’s manager, has allegedly denied the arrest of the film maker stating that the stories circulating in the media is untrue.

Recall that the Lagos big boy was arrested following an alleged attempt to dupe some BDC operators of the sum of$9,000 and £3,000. He was later found to be packing the sum off $2,900 in his underpants.

Seun Egbegbe who along with his partner pretended to be medical doctors to dupe the unsuspecting BDC operators was arrested two days ago in Gbagada, Lagos state.

According to TheNetng, the film maker’s manager has denied the reports of his arrest maintaining that “Nothing of such” happened.

According to the police statement issued, The Police PRO said: “One Seun Karim, a.k.a. Egbegbe, and one Ayo Oyekan, disguised as the MD of Gbagada General Hospital and the other as a patient.

“They lured one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna, both Bureau de Change members, from different locations, that they needed US9,000 dollars (2,742,750 by official rate) and £3,000 pounds (N1,142,995 by official rate).

“They are now under detention at Area H in Ogudu, Lagos.”

Seun Egbegbe in connection with the alleged fraud is expected to appear before the Ikeja Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, February 8.

