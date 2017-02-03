 Seun Egbegbe: Police Recover Additional $2,900 From Filmmaker's Underpants - The Herald Nigeria

Seun Egbegbe: Police Recover Additional $2,900 From Filmmaker’s Underpants

Following the arrest of Nigerian film maker and ex-boyfriend of Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, the Nigerian police has reportedly recovered the sum of $2,900 from the Lagos socialite’s underpants.

The discovery brings the total amount recovered from the film maker and his accomplice to $11,900 and £3000

Recall that Seun Egbegbe was reportedly arrested along with his accomplice after allegedly trying to dupe a BDC operator of the sum of $60,000.

Seun Egbegbe who was last year arrested by men of the Nigerian Police after he was caught trying to make away with 9 iPhones from a store in computer village, Ikeja Lagos was reported to have tried duping two BDC operators of the sum of $9000, and £3000.

Seun Egbebe is currently in police custody along with his accomplice, Ayo Oyekan.

