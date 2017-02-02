Seun Egbegbe Tried To Dupe BDC Operator Of N30million - The Herald Nigeria

Following the earlier news reported regarding the arrest of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham’s ex-boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe, men of the Nigerian Police have confirmed that the film maker indeed tried to dupe a BDC operator.

The film maker according to fresh reports tried to dupe the BDC operator of the sum of $60,000.

Speaking on the arrest, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed that the film maker is currently under investigation after he was reported to have pretended to be a medical doctor.

The embattled filmmaker is being held at the Area H Police Command in Ogudu for the alleged criminal offence.

She said: “Yes, the command in investigating him. He is under interrogation at Area H now.”

Recall that the film maker was some months ago arrested for allegedly trying to dupe a shop in computer village, Ikeja of 9 iPhones.

Seun Egbegbe is expected to make an appearance before the Ikeja Magistrate’s Court on February 8th in connection with the alleged fraud.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment