Several Deaths Recorded As Troops Battle Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Several men have been reported dead in an encounter between men of the Nigerian Army and Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state.

According to reports, at least 15 men from the Boko Haram side were shot dead by men of the Nigerian troops under the Operation Lafiya Dole.

Insider sources reported that the battle started at about 6:00am on Friday and did not end until about 9:00am.

Premium Times reported that the Boko Haram terrorists launched a surprise attack on men of the Nigerian troops located in Rann, northern Borno, and in response, Troops from 3 Battalion and 112 Task Force Battalion who were stationed around the area engaged the terrorists.

Another source within the military confirmed that more than 15 men of the Boko Haram sect were killed during the gun battle while 4 men of the Nigerian troops were wounded.

Following the gun battle, several arms and ammunition were recovered including two AK47 rifles, four FN rifles, one M21 rifle, 110 X 7.62MM NATO ammunition, 20 X 7.62MM special,, 40 X M21 rounds, 4 X FN extra magazine and two locally made explosives.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment