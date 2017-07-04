Why 'Shape Of You' Singer, Ed Sheeran Quit Twitter - The Herald Nigeria

Award winning singer, Ed Sheeran who had his single, ‘Shape Of You’ breaking records since its release has revealed the reason behind his decision to quit Twitter.

The singer, responsible for other tracks including the Galway Girl off his new album divide revealed that mean people forced him out of the social media network.

Despite the performance of his latest single on the world music chart, the singer revealed that some people have nothing good to say other than troll him on social media.

He said: “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.

“The head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

