Sheriff vows to make Wike, Fayose irrelevant, powerless in PDP - The Herald Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s National Chairman, Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff has made his intentions known about how he intends to ‘deal with’ Ayodele Fayose and Nyesom Wike following his re-installation as the party’s chairman.

According to him, he hs vowed to make the duo irrelevant in the party and render them powerless in the scheme of things.

An Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, held that Sheriff remains the authentic Chairman of the PDP.

Reacting to the judgment, Senator Sheriff, vowed to put in place a machinery that would not give room to people like Wike and Fayose in any future arrangement in the party.

The former Borno State Governor told reporters, “I will engineer a restructuring of PDP such that characters like Wike and Fayose cannot find a way through to attain any position of prominence in our party in the future.

“They have brought shame and agony through the application of their crude and godless politics which is at variance with the principles upon which our founding fathers built our great party.

“We must find a way to sieve things so that only men of character and integrity can come through for positions of responsibility at all levels of our political engagement in the country.

“We must urgently steer the ship of PDP clear of the path of infamy which Wike and Fayose has brought our party, making Nigerians to mistaken PDP as a training ground for thugs. That is the urgent task we have. We cannot continue to advertise thug brand and expect Nigerians to take us seriously.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment