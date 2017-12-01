The Borno state governor Kashim Shettima has been described as a bad leader by The Save Ijaw Nation for accusing former President Goodluck Jonathan of being an inexperienced politician.

The group, in a press release signed by Tony Ile slammed Shettima in response to comments by the Governor at the launch of a book in Abuja on Thursday November 30. According to the press release, ”Shettima should be behind bars for his complicity in the kidnapping of the Chibok school girls in 2014.”

“It is laughable that a governor who has nothing to show for his 8 years in power can open his mouth and publicly denigrate the person of President Goodluck Jonathan, who many regards as the ‘hero of democracy’.

If Shettima had half a brain he would have known that Jonathan’s ascendancy to power is a product of hardwork, competence and consistency, and a sheer display of brilliance in governance, something Shettima will never understand or have.

Was it not Shettima as the chief security officer of Borno state who refused to heed security warnings not to allow the WAEC exams hold in Chibok but to provide buses to convey the students to Maiduguri the state capital? Was it not that brazen display of bad governance that led to the kidnapping of the Chibok girls?

Shettima represents the kind of leader no state should ever have. A governor under whose educational policy senior secondary school students could hardly utter a sentence in English. Shettima is a sorry excuse for a governor one that should never have befallen the good people of Borno state.

We the Save Ijaw Nation Group urge Shettima to publicly apologise to the people Borno state to garner some goodwill as his tenure winds up rather than slander Jonathan whose goodwill still speaks for him 2 years after leaving office.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related