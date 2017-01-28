Your silence is no longer golden, CAN tells Osinbajo - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Umbrella body of Christians in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday, warned against the use of security operatives to harass and oppress Christians and those who stand up for their course, vowing to resist an attempt to turn Nigeria into a refugee camp for them.

The body took a swipe at Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a senior pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, saying his silence on the persecution of Christians in different parts of the country was no longer golden.

CAN reminded the Acting President to be conscious of the fact that he was elected as Vice President to represent the interest of Christians.

The CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle condemned in strong terms an attempt by the Department of State Security, DSS, to abduct Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministry in Ekiti State, over a matter he could have been invited for questioning.

Citing unlawful demolition of churches in Jigawa State and the release of alleged perpetrators of attacks against Christians in Kano, Abuja etc, the CAN helmsman said all attempts to cow Christians and Christianity would be resisted with lawful means.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Pastor Bayo Oladeji in Abuja, Ayokunle called on the Acting President to look into the matter to avoid throwing the country into chaos.

The statement reads: “Why we are yet to recover from the genocide in Southern Kaduna by the murderous Fulani herdsmen and its attendant consequences, the Jigawa State government began the pulling down of our churches with impunity.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment