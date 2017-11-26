Singer calls out Nigerian artiste Skales for giving him a dud cheque of N1.2m

A US based Nigerian artist, Kevin Sean has called out Nigerian afrobeat singer Skales and Samklef for allegedly duping him and neglecting his relevance on a song he co-wrote.

Kevin in a post which he shared on his social media handle published chat conversations on watsapp he claimed to have with the Skales accusing the musician of being ungrateful and wicked.

According to the US based artist, he co-wrote the song “shake body ” which was one of Skales major hit song and allegedly didn’t get any credit for it.

He also revealed that Skales and Samklef duped him of N1.2m on the pretext that they would record a video which they failed to do.

See his bitter post and their watsapp chat:

‘Humans can be really ungrateful and truly wicked. This is Skales; Nigerian afrobeats artist. I called him out on his page for being a fake nigga and he blocks me.

Here is the background story: In and around February 2014, i flew to Lagos from Toronto, to work on my music. This was just shortly after skales was dropped by EME, we met and worked on a song together (my song tittled “Down Low” produced by Samklef). Skales was paid for the feature. He was also really impressed with my style. Mind you this studio session took place at a hotel in Lekki Phase 1’.

‘The next afternoon, i went back to the hotel to grab the mix of the track from Samklef. On getting to the hotel, Skales approached me. We went into his hotel room; where there were a few producers, Including popular producers Jay Pizzle and Kenny Wonder. Going from the vybz from the previous night’s studio session, Skales played me the beat to “Shake body”.

At that point, he had already recorded the first verse (the english part of the song). He told me he was stuck and wanted me to vibe to it. I listened to the beat and wrote the French “Faro Faro” infused stlye lyrics to the song, with the exact flows he used to record the actual final mix of the song. Knowing fully well what he was going through at the time; being dropped from EME and just doing his thing at the time, i encouraged him and told him “Shake body” was the hit that would finally break him to the world. I didn’t know Skales for more than a day at that point’.

‘I didnt ask him for money. I didn’t even ask him for credit. Instead i offered him my friendship. A friendship he was always fake about. He even coluded with Samklef to Scam me off 1.2million naira in 2014. Samklef told me he was going to contract the video Shoot for the Song in which i featured Skales to @unlimitedla.

I paid him the sum total of N1.2 million all cost included. On the day of the shoot, Samklef told me he was going to direct the video himself, and that Unlimited LA wasn’t available to direct the video shoot. Reluctantly, i agreed to it. And the end result was a video i turned down; due to it being very much below standard. I asked for my refund Samklef wrote me a bounced cheque and till date hasn’t refunded my N1.2 million. Skales says i just became his enemy, but in truth he never treated me as a friend. Always on that fakeness’.

Truth be told, only real recognize real. Why did i decide to speak up? As you can see from Skales’ responses in our chat on WhatsApp, he believes I dont have a voice; however, I’m no pushover. On a normal day Skales ain’t on my level. Let it be known today that all cards will be counted’.

See all the screenshots below…

