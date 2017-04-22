 Photos: Singer, Flavour Reportedly Has Another 4 Months Pregnant Baby Mama - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: Singer, Flavour Reportedly Has Another 4 Months Pregnant Baby Mama

Nigerian singer, Flavour N’abania has been embroiled in yet another baby mama case as the singer has been alleged to have another baby mama in hiding.

The singer’s alleged baby mama is reported to be in love with the Nigerian singer.

The alleged baby mama was revealed by a social media user and has been identified as Onyinye.

Onyinye according to the social media user was reportedly same lady who had a social media fight with Flavour’s ex-girlfriend, now turned singer.

Onyinye, based in US is said to be 4 months pregnant for the singer.

Onyiye is said to be the voice behind the “Mr. Flavour on the Microphone” line.

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar