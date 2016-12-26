Singer, George Micheal's Cause Of Death Revealed - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The cause of death of American superstar singer, George Micheal who was found dead in his home on Christmas day, December 25, 2016 has been revealed.

The former Wham! member according to his manager, Michael Lippman, was reported to have died of heart failure while lying peacefully in bed.

The 53-year-old singer’s house was at about 2:00pm on Christmas day flooded with Rescue personnel although the caller has not been identified.

According to a Police report, “Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2 p.m. Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

Further speaking on the singer’s death, George Micheal’s publicist, Cindi Berger said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

George Micheal was until his death a gay rights activist and supporter and also lent his name and music to the support of AIDS prevention.

In an interview granted earlier in the year, he described himself as bisexual adding that he felt fraudulent by hiding the gay part of him.

