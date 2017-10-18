Upcoming Nigerian artiste, Klassic reportedly tried to warn Davido of an impending doom days before the death of Tagbo.

The upcoming singer tagged Davido in an Instagram post published on the 22nd of September.

In his post, he clearly warned Davido, saying “something terrible is about happening”.

He further pleaded that the message be shared until Davido acknowledges it but that was to no avail.

Klassic recently dropped another post on Instagram reminding everyone of his earlier prophecy that was ignored.

