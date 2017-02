Nigerian singer, Simi of X3M Records has bagged a multi-million naira deal with Telecoms giant, Etisalat.

The deal makes the first major endorsement the ‘Jamb Question’ crooner has penned since her debut in the music industry.

The singer as part of the announcement shared her Etisalat branded photo on her Instagram page with the caption: “#EtisalatisFamily #LetzGetiT #0809jaforlife #SIMIARMY #SoHelpMeGod #MamAiMadeIT”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment