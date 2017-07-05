Skye Bank manager who stole N200m, gets N100k fine - The Herald Nigeria

Former Skye bank Manager, Tajudeen Yusuf, who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, 29th of June, 2016 for fraud was given a fine of a hundred thousand naira after being convicted by Federal High Court in Jos.

The convict who was arraigned before the before Justice Ambrose Alagwa of the Federal High Court, Jos, rose to infamy when a petition was released from Skye Bank Nigeria Plc, Jos branch, alleged that Yusuf fraudulently collected the sum of N200 million from the bank’s customer, Alhaji Usman Tetengi and issued him with fake deposit certificate as bank evidence.

Tajudeen thereafter allegedly diverted the N200m to his personal use while all efforts to recover the funds proved abortive.

According to a report from the Premium Times, Two of the five count charges levelled against him were directly related to the fraud, with the defendant pleading not guilty to all charges.

After over two years of prosecution, Justice Ambrose Alagwa Justice Alagwa discharged and acquitted the convict on three counts but found him guilty on two counts, sentencing him to six months imprisonment on each of the counts.

He however gave him the option of paying N100,000 fine.

