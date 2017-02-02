Slight Improvement as Power Generation rises to 3,528MW - The Herald Nigeria

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported a slight improvement in the nation’s power generation with electricity generated rising to 3,528.90 megawatts on Feb. 1 from 2,662 megawatts on Jan. 22.

This figure was given on the website of the Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO), a sub-agency of the TCN, in its daily forecast on power generation in Lagos on Wednesday.

“The total output of 3,528.90 megawatts from all the GENCOs on Wednesday has been transferred to the 11 distribution companies across the country,’’ the TCN sub-agency website said.

“The slight increase in generation is due to slightly increased gas supply to some Generating Companies (GENCOs) to boost operations.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) operational report said the power sector dropped to 2,662.20 megawatt on Jan. 22 because of low water levels and challenge of accessing gas by GENCOs.

The report also indicates the sector recorded highest system frequency of 51.50Hz and lowest system frequency of 48.80 Hz, while the highest and the lowest voltage recorded on Wednesday were 372KV and 300KV.

A reliable TCN official, who preferred anonymity, confirmed to NAN the gas supply to generating companies increased slightly.

He also said the GENCOs inability to pay debts owed the gas company also contributed to the drop in power generation on January 22.

“Government’s intervention helped the gas company to allocate some gas to generating companies.’’

According to another official, the GENCOs were also owed by the Federal Government, which posed serious challenge to their operations.

“Gas to Power should not be politicised. Government should take issues of power very serious and find lasting solution to the lingering issues.

“The 400 megawatts Egbin generated was wheeled out to the national grid at 6.00 am on Wednesday,” he said.

