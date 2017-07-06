Snoop Dogg Wades Into Rob Kardashian vs Blac Chyna's Online Feud - The Herald Nigeria

American rapper, Snoop Dogg has reacted to the ongoing online feud between Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna.

Recall that Rob Kardashian had taken to his social media page yesterday to reveal his bitterness regarding the conduct of his baby mama whom he claimed was cheating on him with some other guys.

Rob Kardashian further released sexually explicit photos of the model and another photo of her alleged boyfriend.

In reaction to the online feud, 45-year-old Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr., known professionally as Snoop Dogg, took to his social media page to say in a video released on Instagram:

“He knew what he was getting into when he got her. She is what she is, she was what she was. Quit crying to the internet n*gga, if you got more money to burn, go buy another. BlacChyna just did what she us supposed to do. She seen a sicker and licked it.”

Watch Video below:

Sucker shit adds up to this 🤷🏾‍♂️💔🖤 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

