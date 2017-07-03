"So You Know a Virtuous Woman?" Nigerian Blast Flavour After He Called His Mother "Virtuous Woman" - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians have tongue-lashed singer, Flavour after he posted a picture of him and his mother on social media and wrote, “Mama Chinedu #VirtuousWoman.”

The “Ada Ada” coroner recently released a music video titled “Virtuous Woman” where her mother was also featured.

However, Flavour came under the hammer of Nigerians in popular forum, Nairaland.com.

Some of them bashed him for dating different women and having many babymamas.

“And she was never a baby mama,” one wrote.

Yet another user says, “good one. Virtuous Woman poses with her Randy son.”

Not done yet, one user wrote, “So this guy know the meaning of virtuous woman abi…

Come still dey pregnant girls upandan..”

