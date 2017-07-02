Social Media Outrage As as IPOB supporter claims ‘Kanu is bigger than Jesus’ - The Herald Nigeria

A Biafra apologist and supporter by the name Chukwudi Leo, may have caused a melt down on social media by saying that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is “bigger than Jesus”.

In a Facebook post, Leo said the leader of the secessionist group must be accepted by every Biafran as the “messiah and saviour of our land”.

The post read: “To whom it may concern. Our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is bigger than Jesus.

“You must accept Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as the messiah and the saviour of our land for you to inherit the kingdom of Heaven.Take it or Leave it.

“Biafra must be restored on earth!.”

The controversial post has drawn over a thousand comments, mostly of rage and criticism as people from all walks of life have commented on the post, condemning it as myopic, blasphemous and heretical at its best…

See some of the comments below,

