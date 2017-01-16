Social Media User Seeks EFCC's Help After He Was Defrauded On Twitter - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A social media user has cried out to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, seeking its help after he was defrauded of the sum of a hundred thousand naira on Twitter.

The Nigerian man identified as Daniel Onowugbeda narrated that the account blocked his social media handle after he had transferred the sum being payment for bitcoin purchase.

Daniel in line with the complaint provided evidence to prove he transferred the said sum and was blocked by the account.

See screenshots shared below:

