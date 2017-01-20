Sodomy: 50-year-old gay tailor caught trying to rape teenager in Abia - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A man allegedly committing sodomy with teenagers has been arrested in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State.

The suspect, whose identity is still unknown, was paraded naked by a mob, which nearly stoned him to death.

Paraded by the irate mob who caught him in the act, the suspect, in his 50s, who works as a tailor, is said to be popular among underage male children, at the Railway Quarters area, near old Abia Tower/NUJ Press Centre in Umuahia.

He met his waterloo while trying to force his manhood into one of the boy’s anus in his shop. The boy’s cry attracted the attention of passersby.

According to reports, the surprised neighbours also saw three other naked boys in the shop mopping, as if hypnotized.

The discovery infuriated the neighbours, who raised the alarm to attract other people.

The suspect’s refusal to disclose his identity and his reason for engaging in sodomy enraged the mob, which descended on him.

The timely intervention of the police saved him from being killed.

The police took away the suspect and the four boys.

One of the kids found in the suspect’s shop, who could not give his name or identity, said he hailed from Ikwuano area of the state, while the other who looked hypnotised, said he hailed from Ohuhu, in Umuahia North LGA.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Nta O. Nta, said the police was aware of the matter and they are looking into it.

