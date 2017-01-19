Sokoto commissioner assures proper implementation of 2017 budget

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya, on Thursday promised that the 2017 budget of the ministry would be properly implemented.

The Commissioner gave the assurance when the officials of the ministry appeared before the State House of Assembly Committee on Local Governments to defend its 2017 budget proposal.

Dan’iya said that the 2016 budget of the ministry was not properly implemented due to so much challenges encountered in the economic sector of the country.

“We are fully committed to ensuring such economic constraints do not affect our 2017 budget implementation as all the necessary machinery have been fixed to achieve this.

“Moreover, the ministry’s 2017 budget is a take-off of 2016 and no part is left for the overall development of the society,’’ he assured.

The Committee’s Chairman, Alhaji Habibu Modachi (APC- Isa), said that the exercise was aimed at ensuring that all the needs and aspirations were reflected.

In another development, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Science and Technology, Alhaji Bello Idris, said that the ministry implemented thirty per cent of its 2016 budget.

Idris said this when the officials of the ministry appeared before the Assembly’s committee on Science and Technology, to defend its 2017 budget proposal.

He said that the ministry was highly committed to fully improve the standard of science and technology education through the state of emergency in the state.

The Committee’s Chairman, Alhaji Sule Romo (APC- Tambuwal West), assured that it would consider all the ministry’s needs, to achieve more successes in the sector. (NAN)

