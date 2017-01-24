Sokoto Govt. accords education priority in 2017 budget – Commissioner

The Sokoto State Commisioner for Basic and Primary Education, Alhaji Jabbi Kilgori, on Tuesday said the state government had given priority to education in the 2017 budget

Kilgori made the disclosure when officials of the ministry appeared before the State House of Assembly Committee on Education to defend its 2017 budget proposal.

“Education being the bedrock of every societal development, deserves the best of what can be obtained anywhere in the world.

“As such, the state government declared a state of emergency and prioritised education in its 2017 budget.

“The impact of the state of emergency on education had already been felt, as a lot had been achieved in the sector in 2016,” he said.

The Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Aminu Bodai (APC- Dange Shuni), said that the Assembly would do everything possible to ensure the success of the education sector in the state.

In a related development, Dr Balarabe Kakale, the Commissioner for Health, said that the ministry had implemented about 51 one per cent of its 2016 budget.

Kakale disclosed this when the ministry appeared before the House committee on Health for the defence of its 2017 budget.

“The government is so much committed in ensuring effective health care delivery for the people, as efforts are ongoing to standardise the state Specialist Hospitals in the 2017 budget,” he said.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Arzika Sarki (APC- Sokoto North II), said’ the Assembly’s aim was to ensure that money allocated in the budget reflected the needs of the people.(NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment