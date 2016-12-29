Sokoto Govt proposes N204.23bn budget for 2017

The Sokoto State Executive Council on Wednesday approved the state’s proposed budget of over N 204.23 billion for 2017.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Sahabi Gada, told newsmen after the council’s meeting in Sokoto that the budget would be presented to the state assembly on Thursday.

Gada said:”Over sixty nine per cent of the proposed budget goes to capital expenditures, while thirty one per cent goes to recurrent expenditures.

” The proposed budget will be presented to the state House of Assembly by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal on Thursday, Dec. 29.

” The budget has been slightly increased from the over N174.3 billion budget of the outgoing fiscal year.

” This is due to the expected increase in income due to the increase in prices of oil and the planned increase in taxes, as well as revenues.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Arzika Tureta, said that the council has approved N667 million to purchase chemicals for water treatment.

Tureta added that N642.62 million was also approved for the purchase of four generators for the state water board.

The Education Commissioner, Dr Jabbi Kilgori told newsmen that N95.4 million was approved by the executive council for the establishment of a mini tomato paste firm in the state.(NAN)

