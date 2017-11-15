Sokoto state government said it is partnering with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to deepen access and usage of ICT in schools across the state.

A statement issued in Sokoto Wednesday by Malam Imam Imam, said the partnership was announced when Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal visited NITDA’s Director General, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, in Abuja.

“ICT is an important component in school curriculum all over the world. So the state government is seeking for this collaboration with NITDA in order to expand the knowledge base of our students and improve on infrastructure, and at the same improving the standards of education in the state,” the statement quoted Governor Tambuwal as saying.

It said as a mandate agency established to develop information and communication technology in the country, NITDA has a lot to offer.

“The agency has done exceptionally well in executing its mandate and we hope we can tap from their expertise to develop ICT infrastructure in Sokoto state,” the Governor added.

Responding, Pantami commended Tambuwal for the visit, saying NITDA is open to partnering with all interested groups and individuals to develop ICT in Nigeria.

He commended the Sokoto state government for laying emphasis on education, saying it will go a long way in securing the future of its citizens.

According to him, NITDA has played important role in driving programs and policies that support innovation in ICT development in Nigeria, and will continue to collaborate with the private sector, development partners and MDAs at both federal and state levels so as to deepen access to ICT in the country.

