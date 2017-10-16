Sokoto state government said it has sent 239 medical lab scientists back to school to upgrade their knowledge and prepare them for professional licensing before allowing them to continue work under the state’s Ministry of Health.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this when he received the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who paid him a courtesy visit at Sokoto Government House.

“We have sent 230 holders of Ordinary National Diploma (OND) who are presently working in our medical laboratories for a one year abridged program at the Sultan Abdulrahman School of Health Technology, Gwadabawa to update their knowledge and enable them write council examinations and become certified laboratory technicians.

“Our intention is not to remove any staff from our labs. We will give them the opportunity to certify themselves and meet the requirements of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria,” he added.

Tambuwal said the state has also taken over the National Blood Transfusion Centre, Sokoto and so far, all its staff have been absorbed into the state civil service.

In addition to other measures, he Governor said the government has also established a biomedical engineering complex fully equipped with biomedical equipment, library, workshop, fabrication and maintenance unit.

“The Sokoto state laboratory quality management task team has been inaugurated and is charged with the responsibility of ensuring quality in laboratory services and approve false results that may endanger lives,” he added.

In his remarks, the Minister of State said he was in Sokoto to flag off the nationwide inspection of medical lab science equipment.

He said the inspection is important because medical lab science deals with clinical examination of patients hence the need to upgrade the service to tackle challenges for quality service delivery.

