Sokoto State Govt. purchases N100m drugs for pregnant women, under-five children

The Sokoto State Government has purchased assorted drugs worth N100 million for distribution to pregnant women and under-five children, free of charge.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Balarabe Kakale, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Kakale stated that the drugs were distributed to all hospitals and other health facilities across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The commissioner explained that the drugs being distributed to children include: de-worming tablets, antimalarials, anti-pneumonia, anti-diarrhoeal and anti-typhoid.

In the same vein,the drugs for the pregnant women include: blood tonics, antimalarials, nutritional supplements, sanitary wares and mama kits.

”Various committees have been set up to ensure that the officials handling the distribution of the drugs are God-fearing, diligent and honest.

”The gesture is aimed at further reducing maternal mortality as well as alleviating suffering of the people of the state,”the commissioner said. ( NAN)

