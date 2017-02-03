Soldiers thwart Paris Attack, Tourist held on Lockdown - The Herald Nigeria

The suspect is believed to be an Egyptian national, as said by two police union officials, though no other information about his identity or motive was released.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors took charge of the investigation into what French President Francois Hollande said was “no doubt” a terrorist attack.

Police carried out raids near the tree-lined Champs-Elysees linked to the attack, which came two months after authorities carried out a special anti-terrorism exercise around the Louvre.

Friday’s attack targeted an entrance to a shopping mall that extends beneath the sprawling museum, a medieval former royal palace now home to the Mona Lisa and hundreds of other masterpieces.

Police union official, Yves Lefebvre said the Louvre attacker was carrying two backpacks and had two machetes. He said the man lunged at the soldiers when they told him he couldn’t bring his bags into the Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall.

“That’s when he got the knife out and that’s when he tried to stab the soldier,” Lefebvre said.

The four soldiers initially tried to fight off the attacker before opening fire, said Benoit Brulon, a spokesman for the military force that patrols Paris and its major tourist attractions

The 1,200 people inside the Louvre — one of the world’s biggest tourist attractions — were first shuttled into windowless rooms as part of a special security protocol before being evacuated.