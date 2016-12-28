 Sony announces Britney Spears’ death in tweets, claims account was hacked - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Sony announces Britney Spears’ death in tweets, claims account was hacked

(FILES) This file photo taken on August 30, 2015 shows recording artist Britney Spears arriving on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA)at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Sony Music Global Twitter account sent a tweet early December 26, 2016 saying that Britney Spears had died. A representative for Spears confirmed to CNN on Monday that the singer is alive and well. Hackers appear to be behind the tweets. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON

Fans’ hearts may have skipped a beat today when tweets purportedly from Sony Music Entertainment said “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016” and “Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.”

The real Sony Music Entertainment quickly deleted those tweets and issued a terse clarification:

“Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified,” it said. “Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion.”

Spears’s manager, Adam Leber, told CNN that “Britney is fine and well.”

She had posted photos on Sunday of her children in camouflage gear during an outdoors excursion.

“There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death,” Leber said, “but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account.”

In 2001, a Texas radio station reported that Spears and then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake had died in a car crash. Two on-air personalities were later fired for repeating bogus Internet reports.

In addition to Sony’s Twitter account, the official account of Bob Dylan may have been hacked on Monday after it also tweeted: “Rest in peace @britneyspears” about the same time as the fake Sony tweets were going out.

While the origin of the erroneous tweets was not certain, the hacker group, “OurMine” was a prime suspect. One tweet from Dylan’s account included the “OurMine” hashtag.

Leave a comment

Victoria

Victoria is a graduate of mass communication, a great lover of Books and Music.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar