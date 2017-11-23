Soroptimist International, others donate medical equipment worth N50m to Enugu State

An NGO, Soroptimist International, indigenes of Enugu State in the Diaspora and some foreign-based humanitarian agencies have donated medical equipment and consumables worth N50 million to Enugu State Government.

Receiving the items in Enugu on Wednesday, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, commended the groups and others who had contributed to the efforts that culminated in the donation.

Ugwuanyi specifically thanked Soroptimist International, indigenes of Enugu State in the Diaspora and foreign-based humanitarian agencies for their support to the state’s health system.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Fintan Ekochin, said that the equipment would be distributed to health facilities based on peculiar needs.

Ekochin said that availability of appropriate manpower would be considered before their distribution to the health facilities, to avoid under utilisation.

“The equipment are highly specialised. They will be going to our teaching Hospitals.

“The rest will go to our district hospitals, provided we are able to secure agreement with specialists who will utilise them,’’ he said.

The President of Soroptimist International, Mrs Rose Ezenwa, while presenting the items, said the NGO was committed to helping the society’s poor and vulnerable to access quality medical care.

Ezenwa commended Ugwuanyi’s remarkable strides in enthroning impactful governance, especially in the health sector and assured him that they would continue to attract donor agencies from across the world to Enugu State.

“Our great club is made up of professional ladies in service to humanity. It is an international club with membership and affiliations all over the world,” she said.

The items comprised ultrasound machines, cardiac stress machines, X-ray machines, laboratory incubators and ventilators, among others.

