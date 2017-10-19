On Wednesday, October 18, South African police officers staged a protest, accusing Nigerians residing in the council of intimidation and false accusation.

This is following an earlier protest by Nigerians on the 11th of October.

Nigerians stormed the police station to protest, after a 25-year-old Nigerian man identified as Ibrahim O. Badmus was allegedly killed by South African police officers at his home on October 10th.

According to reports, Ibrahim was ambushed in his home at Vanderbijlpark triangle on suspicion that he sells hard drugs. The South African policemen handcuffed him and used excessive pepper spray on him. He passed out and consequently died due to suffocation.

