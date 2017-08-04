 South Africa’s national airline says needs 13 billion rand to avert crisis

South Africa’s national airline says needs 13 billion rand to avert crisis

South Africa’s state-owned airliner says it  will face a liquidity crisis if it doesnot receive a 13 billion rand (976 million dollars) cash injection from the Treasury to meet its debt obligations and cover operating costs, it said on Friday.

South African Airways (SAA) said in a financial plan presented to parliament that its modelling showed it was not generating enough cash.

However, it said that it would turn a profit by 2019 on an EBITDA basis.The airline also said debt maturities had been negotiated and extended to the end of September this year.
(Reuters/NAN)

