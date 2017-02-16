 South Korea court plans to end impeachment hearings

South Korea’s Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament’s impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Feb. 24, the report said on Thursday.

The court did not give a date for giving its verdict after closing arguments, but said it would make a swift decision to minimise the gap in the country’s leadership.

Park was impeached by parliament in December and stripped of her powers pending the court’s ruling. If the court upholds the impeachment, a presidential election will be held two months later.
