Speaker advocates national tea policy

The Speaker, Taraba House of Assembly, Abel Diah, on Wednesday advocated the formulation of a national tea policy to enhance the production of the cash crop in the country.

Diah made the call when members of the Senior Executive Course 39 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau, visited him in Jalingo.

He said the policy would create many job opportunities and make tea production a sustainable source of foreign exchange earnings for the country.

“As you tour the state, you will see the agriculture potentials of the people.

“Taraba has tea that can meet the nation’s demand; but lack of a workable tea policy has hindered our success in this regard.

“So, we need a tea policy that can protect our local tea which is adjudged as one of the best in the world”, the Diah said.

Diah expressed concern over the rampant clashes between farmers and herdsmen across the country, and called for the establishment of ranches where necessary as the sustainable solution to the crises.

“As you make your recommendations, I implore you to advise the Federal Government on the need for ranching and proper enlightenment of the people accordingly for the policy to succeed”, he added.

The speaker commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his genuine commitment in ensuring the commencement of work at the Mambila Hydro Power Station.

He, however, called on the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), to visit and assess the project.

Leader of delegation, Mr Adamu Abbas, told the speaker that they were on a study tour of the state on key policy issues on behalf of the federal government.

“The administration of President Buhari is committed to revamping agriculture.

“That is why we are undertaking research on the role of science and technology in the development of agriculture in the country”, he said.

Abbas said the objective of the study tour was to examine how the agriculture potential of the state could be maximised to boost food production in the country.

He commended Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba for promoting agriculture, noting that the state’s Green House project was well-positioned to begin exporting vegetables. (NAN)

