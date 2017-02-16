Speaker Dogara: Why Maximum Benefits Must Be Drawn From Emerging Gas Economy - The Herald Nigeria

As part of the commitments of the House of Representatives to open up more revenue sources for Nigeria through legislative tools, it has organised a public hearing on bills that focus on how to boost and explore gas utilization for revenue generation and accelerate private investment in the product.

Declaring open the public hearing at the National Assembly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, who was represented by the chief whip, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, said the proposed legislation will help to create an enabling legislative order in which gas shall no longer be a footnote of crude oil with the attendant overriding benefits to the Nigerian economy.

He stated that “presently, Nigeria has a proven gas reserve of about 187 trillion cubic feet and with the global drive towards the use of cleaner fossil fuel (gas), we must do everything possible to draw maximum benefits from the emerging gas economy and the global trend on gas resources.

Today, the establishment of fertilizer plants, utilization of gas for electric power production and for several significant economic purposes has tremendously heightened interest in gas production.