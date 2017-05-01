 Speaker Dogara urges FG to increase workers salary

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Sunday said that increasing workers’ salary had become necessary in view of the rising cost of living in the country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, to mark the 2017 Workers’ Day, Dogara said that the House was committed to passing a new minimum wage bill.

The speaker reiterated the resolve of the parliament to enact a new wage bill for Nigerian workers.

“I wish to congratulate the entire Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts the world over in commemorating the International Workers’ Day.

 

 

“While commending you for your commitment to the service and building of the nation, I wish to assure you that the National Assembly remains committed to the passage of the National Minimum Wage Bill when presented by the executive,” Dogara said.

The speaker further stressed that the eight House of Representatives in particular, was committed to initiating other laws and legislative interventions that would promote the welfare and well being of Nigerian workers.

Dogara, however, enjoined workers, especially civil servants to rededicate themselves to duty and support government’s laudable policies and programmes.

“As you mark this historic day, I wish to remind Nigerians of the sacrifices made by the working class in nation building.

 

 

“I urge you to commit yourselves to doing even more in supporting government’s activities that will better the lots of our citizens, ” Dogara said. (NAN)
