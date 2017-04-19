Stakeholders laud Al-Makura, police for tackling kidnapping, other crimes

Stakeholders in Udege and Agwada Development Areas of Nasarawa State have commended Gov. Tanko Al-Makura and the state police command for tackling kidnapping, farmers-herdsmen feud and other security challenges.

Mr Samuel Egya, former third term member at the House of Representatives, who spoke on behalf of other stakeholders, gave the commendation on Wednesday after a stakeholders meeting in Udege.

He said that the commendation become imperative considering the positive steps taken by the state government, the police and other security agencies in tackling criminal activities in their areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Udege is in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Agwada development area is in Kokona Local Government Aarea of the state.

“We call on the farmers, herdsmen and other people of the area to live in peace and tolerate one another, and to report suspicious movements of any person or group to the appropriate authority for necessary action,’’ he said.

On his part, Mr Samuel Egya said: “Since 2012, Udege/Agwada development areas of Nasarawa state have continually experienced wanton destruction of lives and property consequent upon the wicked acts of some yet to be identified criminals.

“This development prompted stakeholders which include Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Hon. Mohammed Opkoku-Odege of the state legislature and other prominent sons and daughters of this area to take practical steps to end the security challenges.

“But today, we are happy to report back that the intervention of the state government under Gov. Tanko Al-Makura and the Nasarawa state commissioner of Police in particular, and other security agencies, has tackled the security challenges facing our area.

“It is in view of this that we are thanking Gov. Tanko Al-Makura and the state commissioner of police, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, for the giant feat recorded in restoring peace and hope back to our communities.

“We appreciate Al-Makura for the concern and the political will pulled to effectively douse and dispel all political and baseless insinuations and negative reports all in a bid to ensure that the security agencies had the enabling environment to perform their duties,” Egya said.

The stakeholders also thanked Sen. Abdullahi Adamu for spearheading the noble course of restoring peace in the area.

The stakeholders appreciated the efforts of the members of the community for being law abiding citizens and urged them to sustain the spirit for the overall peace and progress of the area, the state and the country at large.

The stakeholders further appreciated the support of the media for their consistent and timely reportage of events in the areas, urging journalists not to relent in their efforts on educating the public on the implications of breaching public peace. (NAN)

