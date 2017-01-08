 I Don't Believe We Have Celebrities In Nigeria - Yemi Solade - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

I Don’t Believe We Have Celebrities In Nigeria – Yemi Solade

Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade has in a recent interview disclosed that he hides his face in public because popular people are not appreciated in the country.

The ace Nollywood actor who maintained that the status of stars in Nigeria based on their popularity does not reflect their purse told Punch in a recent interview: “I like to hide my face because popular people are not appreciated in this country, unlike overseas.”

He continued: “In some other countries, when stars are going out, they are usually accompanied by hefty bodyguards, but it’s not like that here. As a matter of fact, I do not believe we have celebrities here in Nigeria, we only have popular people.

“Stars are not supposed to buy second-hand cars like we do here. Meanwhile, some popular people in Nigeria are always attending every event in town, and I do not think it should be so because it cheapens them.”

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

