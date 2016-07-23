State Of The Nation: Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi Make Move - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Prominent Christian clerics in Nigeria, yesterday night, stormed the National Stadium in Abuja, to pray for the economic situation in the country.

The programme was tagged; “Nigeria Prays”, was championed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The Minsters of God who graced the programme are; the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye (represented by Pastor in Charge of Region 10, RCCG, Pastor Emmanuel Ibitayo), the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, the Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh.

Others are: the Vice President of CAN, Prof. Joseph Otubu, Bishop Wale Oke of the Christ Life Church, the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries, Dr. D. K. Olukoya, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, among others.

Prayers were made for state of the economy, Appreciation of Naira, Youth and families, Education system and other sectors of the economy.

Various Bible verses were also quoted to back up the prayers.

