Step-Grandfather Caught Raping Drunk Lady Via Snapchat - The Herald Nigeria

A drunk lady has put her step-grandfather in trouble after she mistakenly shared a video of him raping her on her social media page.

The man who is now being accused of raping the intoxicated young lady, his step-granddaughter has been identified as James Allen, 77.

He was arrested by Police authorities and charged with rape on Tuesday morning in Marblehead, Ohio.

Police sources claim that Allen had sexual intercourse with the 20-year-old lady without her consent adding that they were alerted to the incident when a friend viewed the alleged rape over Snapchat and called police.

According to the Police, Allen had deliberately got the youkng woman drunk on the evening of the incident before taking advantage of her.

The Danbury Township Police Chief, Michael S. Meisler, further stated that they were called by a friend of the victim who lives in Texas. The unnamed lady was reported to have requested the police to take a welfare check on the young woman who was being raped.

Police in response visited the residence located on the 2000 block of S. Emerald Shore Drive and Allen was reported to have opened the door at about 1:00am.

Police were reported to have no idea of the alleged assault as at the time of the visit to the house.

Allen was reported to have taken officers upstairs to see the lady’s room, wjo appeared to be fine.

The friend however contacted the police again at around 3:45am and revealed what she saw on the 20-year-old lady’s Snapchat page.

According to the Police, the video showed the young lady protesting to the unwanted sexual intercourse several times.

Meisler said the video showed sexual conduct that was unwanted by the woman, who protested against the encounter several times.

Police reports that investigation is still ongoing on the case.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment